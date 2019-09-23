Bartlett & Co Has Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Great Point Partners Trimmed By $1.07 Billion Its Zafgen (ZFGN) Holding

Great Point Partners Llc decreased Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Great Point Partners Llc sold 899,680 shares as Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN)’s stock declined 64.45%. The Great Point Partners Llc holds 2.21M shares with $2.63B value, down from 3.11 million last quarter. Zafgen Inc. now has $28.99 million valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.0092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7779. About 267,940 shares traded. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 91.17% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 06/03/2018 – Zafgen 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 28/05/2018 – Zafgen Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 30

Bartlett & Co decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 1,214 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Bartlett & Co holds 382,257 shares with $101.12M value, down from 383,471 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $275.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.58M shares traded or 64.60% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 10.05% above currents $271.17 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, May 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.67M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co increased Ishares Barclays Mbs Etf (MBB) stake by 3,399 shares to 18,769 valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) stake by 3,591 shares and now owns 20,914 shares. Ishares S&P National Amt (MUB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate holds 0.32% or 67,155 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Advisers reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Limited reported 430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hemenway Trust Lc stated it has 3.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Akre Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, Virginia-based fund reported 5.33 million shares. 659,061 are held by Amp Capital Invsts. Axa stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gam Holding Ag owns 50,532 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 25 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baxter Bros accumulated 27,424 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 13,852 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 36,839 are held by Notis. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 7,380 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,572 shares.

Analysts await Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, up 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Zafgen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc increased Ascendis Pharma As stake by 300,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $57.58 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Kura Oncology Inc. stake by 402,700 shares and now owns 3.05 million shares. Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) was raised too.