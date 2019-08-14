Bartlett & Co Decreased International Business Machine (IBM) Stake By $340,938; Ellington Management Group Has Cut Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding By $385,000

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 61.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 15,400 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Ellington Management Group Llc holds 9,700 shares with $245,000 value, down from 25,100 last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $19.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.44. About 5.45 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 22/03/2018 – Fifth Third Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 Percent Renewable Power; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Fifth Third Bancorp $650m 10Y at +110; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third’s Chicago deal seen as start of US banking consolidation; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third fires starting gun on US bank consolidation; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net $704M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 02/04/2018 – Financial-Technology Firm May Seek to Raise $1 Billion at Valuation of $5 Billion

Bartlett & Co decreased International Business Machine (IBM) stake by 3.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 2,418 shares as International Business Machine (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Bartlett & Co holds 68,871 shares with $9.72M value, down from 71,289 last quarter. International Business Machine now has $120.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 4.52 million shares traded or 23.63% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: Breaking down IBM’s first-quarter results; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – IBM TO REITERATE 2018 OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist

Bartlett & Co increased Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 29,435 shares to 241,740 valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Reit Inc (NYSE:AMT) stake by 6,305 shares and now owns 146,775 shares. Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 16.77% above currents $135.79 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.76 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 20.08% above currents $26.44 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the shares of FITB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Wells Fargo. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24.

Ellington Management Group Llc increased Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) stake by 269,239 shares to 479,833 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Shake Shack Inc stake by 56,800 shares and now owns 105,600 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was raised too.