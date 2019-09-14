Bartlett & Co Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Upped as Stock Rose; Eagle Global Advisors Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Raised by $370,000

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 78.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The hedge fund held 84,000 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 2.52M shares traded or 48.01% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 27/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades CNH Industrial’s senior debt to Ba1, affirms Ba1 corporate family rating and improves outlook to positive; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT GUIDANCE CONFIRMED TO BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 20/03/2018 – TOBIN RESIGNED MONDAY FROM EUROPE TRUCKMAKER CNH INDUSTRIAL; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial N.V. new buyback program; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial reported 2018 first quarter consolidated revenues up 17% to $6.8 billion, net income at $202 million, or $0.14 p; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL: TOBIN RESIGNS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 12,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 596,840 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.44 million, up from 583,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,602 shares to 788,427 shares, valued at $66.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 123,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,288 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

