Bartlett & Co Boosted American Tower Reit (AMT) Holding by $1.24 Million; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Increased Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $33.66 Million as Shares Declined

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53 million, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.65. About 1.93M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (AMT) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.92 million, up from 140,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in American Tower Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 282,447 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares to 928,132 shares, valued at $163.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of stock. 1,250 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares with value of $114,710 were sold by Miele Laura. Bruzzo Chris also sold $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, February 11.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M.

