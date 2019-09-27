Bartlett & Co Holding in Waste Management (WM) Lifted by $341,550 as Valuation Rose; Cubesmart (CUBE) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position by $4.54 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 140,948 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.26 million, up from 137,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.12. About 933,923 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 137,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.34M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 778,307 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,616 were accumulated by Investec Asset Limited. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 67,766 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 2,707 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2,500 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 1.75 million shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability holds 0.41% or 10,456 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.02% or 27,581 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd has 0.23% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Bridges accumulated 3,570 shares. Sector Pension Board has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 51,016 shares. Archford Cap Strategies owns 13,330 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Company invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Central Bancorporation & Com owns 4,254 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 955 were accumulated by Assetmark.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT) by 82,326 shares to 132,004 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 6,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,714 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce owns 3.77 million shares. Prudential Financial invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,490 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Exane Derivatives accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Lasalle Mngmt Securities owns 3.59 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 175,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 3,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Advisory Ntwk Limited Company has invested 0% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Guggenheim Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). International Grp reported 3,047 shares.

