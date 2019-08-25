Bartlett & Co Has Raised Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position By $1.27 Million; Css Boosted Its Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Holding

Css Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) stake by 53.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 8,000 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Css Llc holds 23,000 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp (Put) now has $15.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Bartlett & Co increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 4.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co acquired 8,363 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 3.95%. The Bartlett & Co holds 177,912 shares with $27.22M value, up from 169,549 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $16.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 22/03/2018 – LABCORP – CO, APPALACHIAN REGIONAL HEALTHCARE ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, COMPREHENSIVE LABORATORY PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp has $22000 highest and $164 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 11.99% above currents $165.86 stock price. Laboratory Corp had 16 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21 to “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 26. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Bartlett & Co decreased International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) stake by 2,418 shares to 68,871 valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) stake by 7,849 shares and now owns 84,738 shares. Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bridgewater Assocs Lp stated it has 21,565 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 164,061 shares. Baltimore reported 60,286 shares. Eqis Management Inc invested in 11,793 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 3,542 shares. Cleararc holds 0.07% or 2,392 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 749,038 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Comm has 35,636 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 1% stake. Allen Inv Ltd invested 4.58% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hsbc Plc invested in 112,582 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Moreover, Mackenzie Finance has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Css Llc decreased Illumina Inc (Prn) stake by 2.70 million shares to 1.61 million valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gabelli Globl Util & Income (NYSEMKT:GLU) stake by 201,684 shares and now owns 292,239 shares. Vici Pptys Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYL, EXAS, GHDX, SNY, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Exact Sciences Stock Snapped Right Back Into Place – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MXL, EXAS, CPRI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.