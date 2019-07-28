Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Coatue Management Has Raised Visa (V) Holding By $227.45 Million

Coatue Management Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 147.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc acquired 1.46 million shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 2.45 million shares with $382.14M value, up from 988,619 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $412.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Bartlett & Co decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 1,839 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Bartlett & Co holds 280,685 shares with $53.33 million value, down from 282,524 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $106.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. Jefferies reinitiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & Co reported 418,444 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.62 million shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank holds 344,810 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Serv invested 5.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cadence Cap Limited Liability reported 1,713 shares stake. New York-based Southpoint Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 3.31% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Troy Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 0.36% or 285,645 shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 1.07% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Montag A Associates owns 87,614 shares. Jnba holds 0.21% or 6,329 shares. Navellier And Assocs has invested 0.84% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 3.96M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 146,484 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability holds 143,158 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio.

Coatue Management Llc decreased Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) stake by 156,922 shares to 15,679 valued at $57,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hertz Global Hldgs Inc stake by 381,610 shares and now owns 21,135 shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) was reduced too.

Bartlett & Co increased Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,772 shares to 199,317 valued at $35.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Reit Inc (NYSE:AMT) stake by 6,305 shares and now owns 146,775 shares. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,963 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 10,406 are owned by Torray Ltd Liability. International Group Inc accumulated 308,020 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Two Sigma Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Heartland Consultants reported 3,173 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj owns 2.69% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,554 shares. 14,374 are owned by Wetherby Asset. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsr has invested 0.44% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 160 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 86,703 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Everett Harris And Ca reported 18,321 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by SUGAR RONALD D, worth $380,000 on Thursday, February 7.