Bartlett & Co Holding in Chevron (CVX) Increased by $339,603; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stake Upped by Goelzer Investment Management Inc

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 25,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,043 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 130,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.47M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 30/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,366 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.01M, up from 362,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Ecuadorian Plaintiffs End Fraudulent Litigation Against Chevron – CSRwire.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lawsuit against Chevron abandoned by Ecuador group – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producers evacuate ahead of storm (updated) – Houston Business Journal” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $532,950.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 38,088 shares to 22,710 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citizens Financial jumps after BofAML upgrades to buy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 22, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Stocks to Buy Leading the Financial Charge – Investorplace.com” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26,632 shares to 57,509 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.