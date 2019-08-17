Bartlett & Co Has Cut Novartis Ag (NVS) Stake by $301,536 as Market Valuation Rose; Chevron (CVX) Share Value Rose While Payden & Rygel Decreased Its Holding by $492,000

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 5.85 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 3,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 448,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.09M, down from 451,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 1.11M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 01/05/2018 – NOVARTIS FINANCE S.A.: KYMRIAH® (TISAGENLECLEUCEL),; 09/04/2018 – Novartis shells out $8.7 bln to buy AveXis; 23/03/2018 – Novartis Phase III Data Show Siponimod Improves MS Outcomes; 20/04/2018 – The art of CEOing — After fruitless talks, a bid from Vas and plenty of patience, AveXis CEO Sean Nolan slowly reeled in an $8.7B deal $AVXS $NVS and “Company B”

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 47,485 shares to 319,350 shares, valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,147 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.90 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T (NYSE:T) by 439,700 shares to 455,500 shares, valued at $14.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 (IJH) by 2,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

