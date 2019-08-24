Bartlett & Co Cut International Business Machine (IBM) Holding by $340,938; Cbs New (CBS) Shareholder At Bancorp Raised Position

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – SYGNIS AG LlO1k.DE – SUBSIDIARIES INNOVA BIOSCIENCES, EXPEDEON HOLDINGS, AND C.B.S. SCIENTIFIC HAVE UNITED AS EXPEDEON; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IT’S `OUTRAGED’ BY CBS’S ACTION; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 08/04/2018 – TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN SPEAKS ON CBS; 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 03/04/2018 – CBS has submitted a bid for Viacom, sources familiar said

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 2,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 68,871 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 71,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED QTRLY GAAP TAX RATE ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $0.1 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com owns 0.11% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 38,290 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 807 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 1.12 million were accumulated by Swiss Bancorporation. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 9,130 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 7,675 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 7.38M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 27,979 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank Department accumulated 0% or 28 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1.29M shares. Pacific Management invested in 5,296 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,925 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.05% or 546,787 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBS, AT&T resolve station blackout dispute with new deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBS And Viacom: Perspective Is Necessary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,459 shares to 30,083 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 154,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29,435 shares to 241,740 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Assocs reported 10,811 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,922 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3.43 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd accumulated 6,876 shares. California-based Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.97% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 0.27% or 13,775 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). State Street holds 0.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 54.48M shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited, California-based fund reported 2,145 shares. Motco holds 1,440 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership reported 35,067 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.04% or 2,675 shares in its portfolio.