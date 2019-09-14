Bartlett & Co Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lifted Position in Pepsico (PEP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 12,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 67,358 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.83M, up from 54,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 5,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 236,654 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99 million, down from 241,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Rev $5.09B; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Assocs Limited has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Buckingham Asset holds 42,840 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 2.61% or 240,302 shares. Marshall Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 32,256 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry Company has 3.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 172,605 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Com Asset Management Us has 0.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 397,855 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdings reported 13,602 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,653 shares. First City Mgmt holds 6,243 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc, a California-based fund reported 21,650 shares. Summit Fincl Strategies has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,719 shares. 218,557 are held by Umb Bank N A Mo. Bright Rock Capital Lc reported 65,132 shares stake.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 10,862 shares to 102,952 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,935 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 7,124 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 240,957 shares in its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.11M shares. 15,877 are owned by Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,592 shares. Old Republic, Illinois-based fund reported 300,500 shares. Tt invested in 0.24% or 48,277 shares. 148,750 are held by Edgar Lomax Va. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 0.39% or 46,317 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,534 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 2,669 shares. 11,900 were accumulated by Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp holds 12,631 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Com has 7,750 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 721,125 shares.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,846 shares to 212,993 shares, valued at $35.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Total U.S. Bond M (AGG) by 17,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,947 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).