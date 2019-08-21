Bartlett & Co Cut By $596,939 Its Intel (INTC) Stake; British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Bartlett & Co decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 11,263 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Bartlett & Co holds 691,868 shares with $37.15M value, down from 703,131 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $206.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $46.6. About 23.12M shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here

Among 3 analysts covering British American Tobacco PLC (LON:BATS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. British American Tobacco PLC has GBX 4910 highest and GBX 2600 lowest target. GBX 3580’s average target is 17.74% above currents GBX 3040.69 stock price. British American Tobacco PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 4910 target in Friday, March 1 report. Bernstein maintained the shares of BATS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) rating on Monday, June 17. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and GBX 2600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 28. See British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 4000.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 2750.00 New Target: GBX 2600.00 Downgrade

More news for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (LON:BATS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. Ft.com‘s article titled: “The London Report: BAT at seven-year low over dividend fears – Financial Times” and published on November 16, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock increased 2.04% or GBX 60.69 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3040.69. About 305,897 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. The company has market cap of 69.75 billion GBP. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co increased Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) stake by 47,485 shares to 319,350 valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 34,977 shares and now owns 165,472 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 196,611 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Investec Asset Management owns 3.01 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 566,840 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 39,090 shares. The Maryland-based Df Dent And Com Inc has invested 0.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Violich Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Coastline owns 98,905 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.87% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5.73M shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors has 135,467 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Quantum Mgmt stated it has 28,883 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 6,606 shares. 339,393 are owned by Capital Investment Llc. 176,351 are held by Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited. 334,055 are held by Natl Ins Tx.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 15.67% above currents $46.6 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target in Friday, July 26 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, May 9 report. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Northland Capital. Mizuho maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, May 10. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bear turns neutral on Intel – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.