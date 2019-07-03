Bartlett & Co Has Trimmed Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $955,663 as Shares Rose; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Rose, Holder Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 12,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,029 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.56M, down from 807,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.64. About 2.25 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 8,290 shares to 192,735 shares, valued at $21.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.42B for 26.76 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.