Bartlett & Co Has Cut Its Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Holding by $529,828 as Shares Were Volatile; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Advisors Preferred Lifted by $826,472 Its Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 10,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 36,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 812,294 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.95M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 8,290 shares to 192,735 shares, valued at $21.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

