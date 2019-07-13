Bartlett & Co Has Lowered Its Holding in Metlife (MET) by $591,444; As Take (TTWO) Shares Rose, Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased by $19.74 Million Its Position

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 14,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 3.13M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 07/03/2018 – METLIFE SAYS CFO MARLENE DEBEL TO LEAD METLIFE RETIREMENT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.46. About 830,407 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO SEES 2019 ADJ. REV. ABOUT $2.67B-$2.77B, EST. $2.87B; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Upcoming Earnings Results Are Critical for EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Incorporated Plc has 640,509 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cadence Management Lc reported 11,164 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 145,610 shares. Advisors Lc accumulated 0.01% or 309 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 385,052 shares. 210,256 were accumulated by Principal Grp Inc. Chevy Chase Inc reported 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 12,943 were accumulated by Capstone Inv Advsr. First Republic Inv Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,810 shares. Art Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jane Street Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The New York-based Highbridge Cap Lc has invested 0.28% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). 4,510 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. International Grp owns 46,561 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% or 21,212 shares in its portfolio. 129,483 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Hl Financial Services Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 27,992 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Com reported 43,675 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 522,126 are held by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Plante Moran Limited Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 164 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa holds 0.05% or 10,630 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 15,824 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.11% stake. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Md Sass Svcs Incorporated holds 0.33% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 48,300 shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Michael Mansour as Head of Growth Partnerships – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Endor Wins MetLife Korea’s Innovation Program, Collab 5.0 – Business Wire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,363 shares to 177,912 shares, valued at $27.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).