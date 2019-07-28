Bartlett & Co Lifted M&T Bank (MTB) Holding by $2.86 Million; As Radian Group Com (RDN) Stock Rose, Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Its Holding by $5.19 Million

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) by 34.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 52,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in M&T Bank Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 1.36 million shares traded or 90.23% up from the average. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 12.48% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q EPS $2.23; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $43M, EST. $43.8M; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 13/03/2018 DWS TARGETS M/T COST SAVINGS EU125-150M/YR VS 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 259,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.90 million, down from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 43.93% up from the average. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 42.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – ENTITLE DIRECT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS CURRENT BRAND; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for Ml Business; 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold RDN shares while 77 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 187.75 million shares or 1.44% less from 190.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 50,737 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Intll Grp Inc reported 0.02% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 28,660 shares. Axa holds 0.05% or 593,000 shares. Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 15.54M shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 0.11% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 230,267 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 11,900 shares. Bruni J V owns 2.35M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 36,945 shares stake. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.03% or 31,756 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research has 0.05% invested in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Meeder Asset invested in 54,798 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 10,920 shares to 661,423 shares, valued at $64.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Lc holds 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 3,046 shares. Shine Invest Advisory holds 0.03% or 440 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 194,142 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 315,657 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De owns 718,304 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Company owns 2,048 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 75 shares. Asset One Ltd owns 0.05% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 64,085 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Com holds 0.05% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) or 4,489 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Numerixs Tech reported 4,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 0.01% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 1,480 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 248,474 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 4,670 shares.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,276 shares to 385,408 shares, valued at $42.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 448,179 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Energy (IYE).