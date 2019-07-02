Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $347,571; As Ncr (NCR) Shares Rose, Holder Lapides Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 24,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,780 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, down from 282,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 1.03 million shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 26/03/2018 – NCR Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 8 Days; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co analyzed 1,839 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,685 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.33 million, down from 282,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 40,344 shares to 97,081 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 51,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.98 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $5.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 31,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).