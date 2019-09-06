Bartlett & Co Position in Metlife (MET) Cut by $591,444; As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Share Price Rose, Holder Bandera Partners Cut Its Holding by $745,736

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 56,727 shares traded or 352.66% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 14,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 9,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 23,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 3.34M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Financial Chief Hele to Depart, Succeeded by McCallion; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $767,575 for 50.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bandera Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.58% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 18,790 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 10,330 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Cove Street Cap Limited Liability Com owns 939,335 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Zpr Mgmt has 28,431 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,744 shares. 20,200 are held by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co. Polar Asset Management Partners holds 301,220 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 22,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wynnefield owns 3.08M shares. 500 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management has 6,016 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples owns 517 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 10,630 shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 1.62% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Caprock Group Inc owns 11,623 shares. 475 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. 235,211 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.12% or 325,514 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 11,360 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.19% or 316,572 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 45.71 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Citigroup holds 5.04 million shares. Burns J W Ny owns 0.25% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 23,797 shares. Parkside Financial Bank & owns 1,849 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 532,185 shares. Voloridge Inv owns 0.06% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 50,271 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 8.20 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

