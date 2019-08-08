Bartlett & Co Has Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $3.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Holding by $906,273

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 129,219 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 138,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $109.91. About 8.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ASR NEDERLAND NV ASRNL.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 34 EUROS FROM 31.80 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 28,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 583,875 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.75M, down from 612,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.43. About 5.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 47,485 shares to 319,350 shares, valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 82,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Earnings: Positive Momentum Keeps Building – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv owns 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,405 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alps Advsrs holds 0.03% or 35,535 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 137,000 shares. Regal Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 1.82% or 85,958 shares. Paradigm Mgmt Ny reported 0.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 500,872 shares. Keating Invest Counselors accumulated 60,143 shares. Adirondack Trust stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Apg Asset Nv has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Somerset Tru Communications has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc has 91,440 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 56,108 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. $2.20M worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin holds 1.09% or 23.50M shares in its portfolio. James Investment Research Incorporated has 265,532 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Moreover, Diversified Tru has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 40,923 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust holds 1.01% or 171,210 shares. Haverford accumulated 1.39M shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 18.56M shares. Sterling Management stated it has 4,515 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Com stated it has 41,407 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 42,545 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.94% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,546 shares. 162,672 are owned by Roosevelt Invest Gru. Rh Dinel Counsel Inc reported 0.61% stake. 624,199 were reported by Welch Forbes Lc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.66 billion for 11.31 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.