Bartlett & Co Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) Has Trimmed by $525,665; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Decreased Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 143,178 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, down from 147,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $124.83. About 217,909 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.25. About 202,170 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Schroder Inv Management Group reported 86,771 shares stake. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.09% or 2.53M shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Duncker Streett And reported 951 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 23,383 are owned by Df Dent Com. Cetera Advsrs Ltd reported 2,029 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New Mexico-based Thornburg Investment Management has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stonebridge Management owns 16,031 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 11,120 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,100 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.15% or 106,252 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.84 million for 17.63 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 58,482 shares to 498,123 shares, valued at $23.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

