Bartlett & Co Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $320,496 as Stock Value Rose; As Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $357,700

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,828 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 16,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 2.83 million shares traded or 42.92% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 1,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 382,257 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.12 million, down from 383,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $271.57. About 2.82M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.61 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust holds 61,335 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 976 shares. City Holdg reported 10,389 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory Grp Inc stated it has 2,493 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forbes J M And Llp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Mgmt owns 24,075 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.12% or 2,068 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,446 shares. Contravisory Mngmt Inc reported 321 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 702,454 shares. Clal Enter Hldgs Ltd holds 1.7% or 278,550 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 165,293 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc accumulated 2,855 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 17,603 shares to 382,969 shares, valued at $47.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,273 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 4,482 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Zebra Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,023 shares. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Boston Advsr invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated reported 0.48% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 7,061 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 871,064 shares stake. New York-based Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Farmers Natl Bank reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 2,513 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% or 156 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust accumulated 483 shares.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fun (IWM) by 3,810 shares to 32,223 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85M for 28.89 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.