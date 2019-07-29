Bartlett & Co Holding in Amgen (AMGN) Has Cut by $347,571; As Celgene (CELG) Shares Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Decreased Its Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 1,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 280,685 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.33M, down from 282,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $176.71. About 551,952 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 83.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company analyzed 161,827 shares as the company's stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 194,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $3.56 EPS, down 7.05% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.17 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13,938 shares to 137,978 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 48,396 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stifel Corporation invested in 534,894 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Incorporated Adv has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,004 shares. 63,122 are held by Williams Jones And Lc. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 1,379 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 119,040 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt owns 155,900 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc owns 2,258 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Nebraska-based Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0.33% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York-based F&V Management Ltd Llc has invested 3.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1.28 million were accumulated by Capital Investors.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6,634 shares to 81,414 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $2.44 earnings per share, up 31.18% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

