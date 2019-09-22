Bartlett & Co Upped Holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by $371,070 as Market Valuation Declined; As Blue Bird (HCAC) Valuation Were Volatile, Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Holding by $939,512

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 49,448 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 948,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.69 million, down from 998,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.82M market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 4,798 shares traded. HenneSy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC)

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 151,288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, up from 147,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 1.57 million shares traded or 341.33% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 354,543 shares. Mairs Power holds 205,320 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,052 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Confluence Invest Lc reported 187,252 shares. Moreover, Kempner Cap Inc has 5.81% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 94,811 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 2,408 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 73,209 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 347 shares stake. Principal Incorporated owns 1.32M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 4,468 shares. Camarda Financial Limited Co invested 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 54,569 shares to 42,512 shares, valued at $446,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 359,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond (FLOT).

