Bartlett & Co Position in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Has Increased by $371,070; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 3,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 151,288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17M, up from 147,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 139,278 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.73B, down from 80,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $220.99. About 10.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.52 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,994 shares to 35,842 shares, valued at $3.10B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L Co (NYSE:EPD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

