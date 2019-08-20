Bartlett & Co Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake By $677,035; 6 Analysts Covering Masco (MAS)

Bartlett & Co decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bartlett & Co sold 2,881 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Bartlett & Co holds 383,471 shares with $90.29M value, down from 386,352 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $282.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $278.07. About 2.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 20.63% above currents $38.82 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $46 target. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, March 4 report. See Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $50 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 7,950 shares valued at $2.20 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Thursday, August 1. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Lc holds 106,194 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lipe & Dalton, New York-based fund reported 900 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability invested 0.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Westfield Commerce Limited Partnership holds 0.91% or 506,625 shares. Cumberland Advisors holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 900 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 35,606 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com owns 20,292 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Avalon Limited Liability Company invested in 923 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 1,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atlanta Cap Management Company L L C accumulated 711,675 shares. Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). City Hldgs holds 8,915 shares.

Bartlett & Co increased United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) stake by 5,160 shares to 42,278 valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 132,552 shares and now owns 226,438 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 0.56% above currents $278.07 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.24 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.