Bartlett & Co Maintains Stake in Facebook Class A (FB); 21 Vianet Group (VNET) Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in 21 Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 29.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 47,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 205,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 158,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in 21 Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 32,678 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Change in Leadership Team; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Co-CEO Steve Zhang to Resign Due to Personal Reasons on June 30; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – STEVE ZHANG, ITS CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), HAS DECIDED TO RESIGN AS CO-CEO

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 4,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 89,924 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, up from 85,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $180.34. About 5.91M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook didn’t mention Cambridge Analytica by name in its filing, but clearly told investors that more such incidents will probably be discovered; 07/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregateIQ after it may have ‘improperly’ had access to user data; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 20/05/2018 – Social media regulation was in the spotlight after a recent scandal involving Facebook user data; 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal. $FB; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Facebook, Inc; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “21Vianet Group (VNET) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 70% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Expands Its Cloud Business – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “21Vianet Announces US$388 Million Investment From Tus-Holdings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2016.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 21,771 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $96.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,932 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allen Investment Management Ltd Co reported 783,412 shares stake. Fjarde Ap owns 698,572 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc accumulated 174,822 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Klingenstein Fields & Communications Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 146,359 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust reported 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Mgmt holds 3.72% or 50,000 shares in its portfolio. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 63,634 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,430 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 0.83% or 7,651 shares. 11,792 are owned by Sunbelt Secs. Holderness Invs reported 10,538 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 89,473 shares. Eulav Asset holds 139,000 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc has 13,617 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Likely to Get Boost From FBâ€™s Imitation of SNAP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.