Barry Investment Advisors Upped Position in Stamps Com (STMP) by $1.71 Million; Yy (YY) Share Price Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lifted Stake by $2.38 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 1.46M shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP)

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 1.12 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Pnc Financial Grp Inc holds 0% or 63 shares. Bogle Invest LP De reported 149,858 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 5,000 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Federated Incorporated Pa owns 31,111 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.02% or 2,443 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 4,715 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,270 shares. Alps Inc reported 4,499 shares. Polen Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 10,580 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Invesco Limited owns 44,780 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 21,075 shares.

