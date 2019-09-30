Barry Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $3.41 Million as Shares Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 253,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 423,855 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36 million, down from 676,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 15.48 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS – ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 48,388 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.76M, down from 72,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5,741 shares to 24,185 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 276,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 252,962 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 0.08% or 14,848 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 6,850 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Globeflex LP reported 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). General Amer Inc invested in 330,808 shares. Rnc Cap Management Ltd Company holds 63,928 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Neumann Limited reported 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Zwj Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 43,513 shares. Clark Estates has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,543 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 663 shares. The Michigan-based Bluestein R H And Com has invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 23,941 shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Scientific Advancements in Cancer Care at ESMO – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s abrocitinib successful in second late-stage dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) buys Durham facility with plans to renovate as Triangle expansion continues – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office reported 0.39% stake. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 2,062 shares. 4,865 were accumulated by Linscomb Williams. Moreover, Patten And Patten Tn has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,953 shares. Corda Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 164,682 shares. Hm Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,877 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Buckhead Limited Liability has invested 2.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Altfest L J Inc has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Augustine Asset Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,788 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 7.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Investors reported 0% stake. Stewart Patten Communications Ltd Liability reported 13,363 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,000 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Mngmt Lc Nj holds 78,919 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.