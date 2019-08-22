Barry Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Apple (AAPL); Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Starboard Value LP Trimmed Its Position as Stock Declined

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $96.84. About 390,676 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 9.45M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 08/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple issued a warning that iPhones have hardware problems due to the latest iOS 11 updates, sources say…; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.90 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 61,159 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 93,675 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Peoples Svcs Corporation has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 30 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Shelton Cap Management holds 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2,366 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 21,419 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 946,363 shares. The California-based Wetherby Asset has invested 0.06% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Us Financial Bank De owns 208,940 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,638 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 6,299 shares. Connors Investor Service accumulated 105,552 shares. Avenir Corporation accumulated 470,129 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Snyder Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.95% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 190,896 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 10,518 shares. Peconic Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 6,825 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.68% or 9,876 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc has 104,356 shares. Bainco Intl holds 4.43% or 143,465 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Tru invested in 3.16% or 895,444 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Adv accumulated 0.58% or 9,737 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 10,155 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakwood Mgmt Llc Ca, a California-based fund reported 56,755 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,245 shares. Mariner Llc accumulated 663,367 shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.06% or 24,200 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 1.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 559,376 shares. Churchill Mngmt reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).