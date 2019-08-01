Barry Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Stamps Com (STMP); Servicenow (NOW) Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 486,250 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $277.39. About 2.06 million shares traded or 23.46% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity. $49,980 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was bought by Habiger David C.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of stock. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 301.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.