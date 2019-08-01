Barry Investment Advisors Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $8.67 Million as Share Value Rose; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Fiduciary Counselling Has Upped by $376,350 Its Position

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.08. About 18.58 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 18/04/2018 – Billboard: Spotify Confirms Hiring of Carl Chery, Apple Music’s Former Head of Artist Curation; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.39. About 1.84 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs invested in 2.63 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa accumulated 0.39% or 12,734 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Inc Al owns 88,613 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt reported 281,281 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 20,965 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson owns 2,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Llc invested in 0% or 137,200 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 50,545 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance reported 0.02% stake. Advsr Asset Inc reported 8,616 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 159,800 shares. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Ltd has 1.43% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Windward Ca has invested 0.29% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. Hagen Russell S sold $210,526 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, John G Ullman And Associates has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,979 shares. Hills National Bank Com holds 40,593 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 144,831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc owns 359,056 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.62% or 1.54 million shares. Levin Strategies Lp stated it has 89,036 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,432 shares. Seizert Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trustmark National Bank Department reported 44,123 shares stake. Systematic Limited Partnership accumulated 3,900 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc reported 33,151 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 1.01 million shares. Arrow Fincl Corporation owns 77,067 shares. 584,644 are owned by Westwood Holding Group Incorporated Inc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.88M shares.