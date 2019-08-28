Barry Investment Advisors Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $8.67 Million; As Kellogg Co (K) Shares Declined, Holder Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 68,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.45 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.52M, down from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 2.23 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.13M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook says trade between the U.S. and China benefits both countries; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 17/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Apple Reportedly Cuts HomePod Production Due to Poor Sales; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC (CORRECTS TO DELETE REFERENCE TO ‘LOWER PRICED’)

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) by 144,303 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Osiris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OSIR) by 36,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,461 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 116,896 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 128,387 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company Limited Liability holds 4,183 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Opus Inv Management Incorporated reported 56,000 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Peoples Fin has 15,700 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 16,221 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Com has 0.25% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 43,730 are held by Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co. State Street has 12.26 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 954,603 are held by Axa. Synovus Financial holds 0.01% or 12,662 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 26,245 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.67 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pzena Invest Ltd Co invested 0.31% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J.M. Smucker Earnings Preview: Playing Defense – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Communications holds 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 10.01 million shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 1.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Services holds 29,180 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 273,298 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. California-based Mechanics Bank & Trust Department has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Field Main Bancorporation has 4.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 425,768 shares. Villere St Denis J Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 53,188 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Family Cap Tru holds 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,893 shares. Hollencrest Cap invested in 32,408 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 65,274 shares. Roberts Glore Il has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Orrstown Fin Services Inc invested 2.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).