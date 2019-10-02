Barry Investment Advisors Has Lowered Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position as Stock Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Shares Declined While Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Upped Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 576,204 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.09M, down from 595,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 1.05 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP TO SELL AN £830M ($1.1B) PORTFOLIO OF U; 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS IMMOFINANZ ACQUISITION OF S IMMO STAKE DOES NOT AFFECT ITS BIDS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS IMMOFINANZ OFFER PRICE OF 2.10/SHARE; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 8.82 million shares traded or 3.77% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.75M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

