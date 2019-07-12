Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $345,760 as Stock Price Rose; Security National Trust Co Holding In Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Was Has Raised

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 35,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 451,089 shares to 485,199 shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

