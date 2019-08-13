Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $345,760 as Share Price Declined; S&Co Lifted Holding in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) by $2.10 Million

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.6. About 8.00 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 110,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 346,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69M, up from 236,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 2.26M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q EPS 32c; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59 million and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 451,089 shares to 485,199 shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,375 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.57% or 2.50M shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 97,374 shares. West Family Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 23,240 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Victory Mgmt owns 366,089 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Beacon accumulated 93,873 shares or 1.24% of the stock. America First Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 9,468 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass has invested 1.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 4,282 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Co has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 2,023 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Inc has 1.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 369,720 shares. Zacks Inv invested 1.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Whitnell holds 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 31,239 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 306,386 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 84,017 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 1.13M shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 159,791 were reported by Raymond James & Assoc. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 6.81M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Nippon Life Americas has 0.44% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Ranger Investment Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 671,870 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 6,957 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 320,494 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation accumulated 0% or 16,823 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.