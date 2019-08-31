Barry Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Market Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Its Holding

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 85,847 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.00M, up from 80,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,940 shares to 22,590 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 1,766 shares. Moreover, Founders Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,305 shares. Moreover, Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has 3.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 7,434 shares. Intersect Limited stated it has 38,343 shares. Ami Investment Management invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 28,986 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Limited Co has invested 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Pinnacle Limited has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Page Arthur B has invested 4.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beacon Fin Gp stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 26,173 are held by First Dallas Secs. Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.4% or 72,591 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 5,837 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Trust Company owns 43,603 shares for 5.39% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.31% or 50,926 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,969 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com holds 38,907 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Sabal Trust Communications reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,419 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc owns 33,261 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Augustine Asset Management Inc reported 14,494 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leisure Capital holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,931 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.12% or 431,925 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Fin Associates Inc has 1.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 182,914 shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp stated it has 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parsec Management stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).