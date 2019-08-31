Barry Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stamps Com (STMP) Stake by $1.71 Million; Caredx (CDNA) Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 346,281 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intl Gp Inc invested in 22,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv owns 134,681 shares. Millrace Asset Gp stated it has 37,600 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Perkins Cap Management holds 131,900 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp reported 45,144 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc owns 19,165 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Llc reported 26,531 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has 41,100 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 271,955 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.22 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 267,200 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Armstrong Henry H Associates has 16,036 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp stated it has 244 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll reported 13,156 shares. 48,896 were reported by First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated. 11,509 are owned by Manufacturers Life Co The. Advisors Asset holds 0% or 321 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 4,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments reported 773 shares. 1.76 million are owned by Vanguard Grp. Polen Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 22,595 shares. Everence has 2,760 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Fairfax Fincl Ltd Can owns 10,800 shares. 4,318 are owned by Dupont Capital Mgmt.