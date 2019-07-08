Barry Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stamps Com (STMP) Holding by $1.71 Million as Shares Declined; Holder S&Co Has Lifted Fuller H B Co (FUL) Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $834.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 13,637 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,631 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 227,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 7,689 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. Fuller Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 14/05/2018 – Simcoe Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q NET REV. $713.1M, EST. $664.5M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. 1,200 shares valued at $222,180 were sold by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,982 shares. Invesco Limited owns 44,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 183 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.09% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bogle Management Ltd Partnership De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 149,858 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 16,368 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 85 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Tekne Cap Limited Liability Co has 249,542 shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Twin Tree LP reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited stated it has 5,711 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 48,317 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 5,619 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 25,673 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 486,735 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 20,179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 149,834 were reported by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Ameritas Inv Partners has invested 0.03% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 5,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Cooke & Bieler LP has 509,270 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 8,304 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

