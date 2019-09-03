Barry Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $8.67 Million as Share Price Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Gruss & Co Has Upped Stake

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 55,000 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Assetmark holds 0.35% or 324,533 shares in its portfolio. Causeway Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.66 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 4.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eaton Vance Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10.53 million shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gfs Advsr Limited Co invested in 36,386 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 1.50 million shares. Burns J W And New York holds 5.13% or 178,459 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 375,571 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 3.82 million shares stake. First National Trust Communication owns 247,526 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.