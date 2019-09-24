Barry Investment Advisors Decreased Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Position; Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (TSU) Shorts Up By 12.72%

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 19,784 shares as Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD)’s stock rose 0.91%. The Barry Investment Advisors Llc holds 576,204 shares with $13.09 million value, down from 595,988 last quarter. Starwood Ppty Tr Inc now has $6.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 2.01M shares traded or 30.65% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – Victoria Park AB: Statement by the board of directors of Victoria Park regarding Starwood Capital Groups cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Property Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 9-11; 03/05/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 26/03/2018 – CA IMMO RESULTS FOR 2017 INCLUDE NO NEW COMMENT ON STARWOOD BID TO BUY MINORITY STAKE IN COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CA IMMO OFFER PRICE OF 27.50/SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION

Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU) had an increase of 12.72% in short interest. TSU’s SI was 4.32M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.72% from 3.83M shares previously. With 1.02M avg volume, 4 days are for Tim Participacoes S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TSU)’s short sellers to cover TSU’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 455,233 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use

More notable recent TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TIM PARTICIPAÃ‡Ã•ES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Tim Participacoes Sa, (TSU) Names Pietro Labriola as New CEO – StreetInsider.com” published on April 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About The Toro Company (TTC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CRNT or TSU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TIM Participacoes has $1900 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 23.50% above currents $14.17 stock price. TIM Participacoes had 4 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of TSU in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. The firm offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content.

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.75M for 12.35 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.