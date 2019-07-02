Barry Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Stamps Com (STMP); As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Fiduciary Trust Company Raised by $575,691 Its Position

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 66.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,639 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 31,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $832.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 548,644 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,517 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, up from 16,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $354.16. About 3.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: `VERY IMPORTANT’ THAT IRAN OUTCOME IS LEVEL WITH AIRBUS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “The Boeing 737 MAX Disaster Could Help Airbus Dominate the Paris Air Show – International Business Times” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Dow Jones Stocks Ready to Rise – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5,738 shares to 55,587 shares, valued at $13.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,135 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

