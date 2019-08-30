Barry Gluck the director of Tuesday Morning (TUES), Acquired 10,000 Shares; OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd Has 0.5 Sentiment

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 2 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 sold and decreased positions in OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 185,330 shares, up from 135,789 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited for 120,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 14,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 12,260 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,269 shares.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. The company has market cap of $5.20 million. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock increased 5.45% or $0.0469 during the last trading session, reaching $0.907. About 1,103 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has declined 38.04% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold Tuesday Morning Corporation shares while 13 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 28.35 million shares or 4.58% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 2.26 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 45,900 shares. Awm Invest Inc owns 1.50 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 423 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt accumulated 27,627 shares. Blackrock reported 947,320 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 18,592 shares. Kbc Nv invested 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). Boothbay Fund reported 0.03% stake. Portolan Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.4% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0% in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) or 52,968 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES). D E Shaw owns 779,646 shares. 180,706 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.39. About 570,141 shares traded or 210.66% up from the average. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES) has declined 44.41% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.41% the S&P500. Some Historical TUES News: 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees ‘Significant Projected Ebitda Improvement’ in 4Q, FY18; 03/05/2018 – TUESDAY MORNING CORP – EXPECTS A FISCAL 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 3% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures Approximately $23M-$26M; 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning 3Q Loss/Shr 18c; 19/04/2018 DJ Tuesday Morning Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUES); 03/05/2018 – Tuesday Morning Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales up 3%-4%; 14/05/2018 – Royce & Associates Buys New 1.1% Position in Tuesday Morning

Judging by the purchase Barry Gluck made he is in stock market attention today. The director of Tuesday Morning Corpde and an insider, acquired 10,000 shares worth $14,234 U.S. Dollars. The average cost was $1.4 per share. Today, Barry Gluck holds 63,668 shares or about 0.14% of Tuesday Morning Corpde’s total market capitalization. Dated August 30, 2019 the trade report is available for free here.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $424,024 activity. Another trade for 190,100 shares valued at $330,274 was bought by Becker Steven R.