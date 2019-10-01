Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its Mgic Investment (MTG) Position by $5.96 Million; Wabco Hldgs (WBC) Market Value Declined While Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Position

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 360.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 414,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 529,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.25M, up from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 333,703 shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS NAMES NEW CFO; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745 MILLION IN NEW BUSINESS IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502 MILLION THROUGH 2022 INCLUSIVELY; REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO OUTPERFORM MARKET GROWTH LONG TERM; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 458,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.43M, down from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 2.05 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 630,907 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $307.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). James Invest Rech reported 10,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group reported 8.28M shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Select Equity Grp Inc LP accumulated 0% or 2.20M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 24,095 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 49,350 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests has 144,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fmr Llc invested in 14.42 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.05% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 551,448 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Calamos Advsr Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 46,200 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 300,000 shares.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MGIC Investment Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MTG soars as gets Chinese partner for e-sports firm ESL – StreetInsider.com” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q1 Earnings Show That MGIC Stock Has A Ways To Go – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $148.74 million for 7.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 674,100 shares to 400,900 shares, valued at $114.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 49,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,700 shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.