Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Its Kb Home (KBH) Position; Vuzix (VUZI) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Vuzix Corp (VUZI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 23 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 29 sold and decreased stakes in Vuzix Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.44 million shares, down from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vuzix Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 16 Increased: 8 New Position: 15.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 245.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc acquired 90,459 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 127,339 shares with $3.28 million value, up from 36,880 last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 1.81M shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 19/04/2018 – KB Home CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME 1Q REV. $872M, EST. $873.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ KB Home, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBH)

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is -7.40% below currents $31.47 stock price. KB Home had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, June 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 27 report.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) stake by 604,436 shares to 1.16M valued at $164.80M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 909,231 shares and now owns 10.12M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability has 1,650 shares. Shell Asset Management owns 33,173 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) or 10,307 shares. Mason Street Llc accumulated 45,064 shares. Fil Limited reported 20 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 12,861 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 92,699 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Lp holds 0.01% or 21,390 shares in its portfolio. Blair William Il owns 13,100 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 14,553 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 137,120 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 14,808 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation for 547,746 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 59,276 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 29,500 shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 15,600 shares.