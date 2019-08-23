Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Increased Stake in Federal Signal (FSS) by $5.61 Million as Stock Rose; Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Holding Maintained by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 117,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 381,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 264,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 117,858 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 25c-Loss 17c; 29/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp (FSS) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 224,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.53M, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 44,182 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Orders Were $330 Million; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Federal Signal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSS); 20/03/2018 Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL – ELTING TO ASSUME ACCOUNTING RESPONSIBILITIES PREVIOUSLY HELD BY IAN HUDSON, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & CFO; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Raises Quarter Dividend to 8c Vs. 7c; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,500 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cola European Partners Pl by 3.29 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.82M shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 67,400 shares to 135,667 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,600 shares, and cut its stake in Meiragtx Hldings Plc.

