Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Trimmed Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) by $3.02 Million; Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Stake in Regency Ctrs (REG) Cut by $4.55 Million as Shares Declined

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 188,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.31 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 758,387 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 10/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New Ruggedized ENYCAP™ Energy Storage Capacitors for Long Life and High Moisture Resistance; 04/04/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Conductive and Hybrid Conductive Aluminum Polymer Capacitors Save PCB Space and Lower Costs; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Sees 2Q Rev $740M-$780M; 07/03/2018 – New Vishay Intertechnology Miniaturized Gate Drive Transformers in Planar Package Save Space Over Traditional Winding; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 18/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Releases AEC-Q101 Qualified 3- and 4-Channel Optical Sensors for Turn and Push, Absolute, and Incremental Encoding; 25/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Introduces lndustry’s First IHLP® lnductor Series Qualified to MIL-STD-981 Class S for Space-Grade Applications; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width Accuracy

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 68,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 121,320 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.10 million, down from 190,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Regency Ctrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 840,597 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Regency Centers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REG); 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New Brunswick in New Jersey; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Operating FFO $152.2 M; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.53 million for 17.55 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 63.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSH’s profit will be $31.97 million for 20.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.89% negative EPS growth.