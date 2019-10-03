Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Its General Motors Co (GM) Position; Texas Capital Bancshares Has 0.85 Sentiment

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased General Motors Co (GM) stake by 3.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 38,635 shares as General Motors Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 1.10 million shares with $42.57 million value, down from 1.14M last quarter. General Motors Co now has $49.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.45. About 5.18M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 25/04/2018 – UNION MEMBERS AT GM’S S.KOREAN UNIT ACCEPT TENTATIVE WAGE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Pickup Truck Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Fiat Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Nissan & Toyota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – In exchange, the workers want GM to keep its Gunsan plant open; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 03/04/2018 – March US auto sales top estimates at GM, Ford, Chrysler; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 19/03/2018 – REG-General Motors BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 97 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 114 decreased and sold stakes in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 47.83 million shares, up from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Texas Capital Bancshares Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 88 Increased: 57 New Position: 40.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $4700 lowest target. $52.75’s average target is 53.12% above currents $34.45 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. Barclays Capital maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 2 by UBS.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.56 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Spindletop Capital Llc holds 19.05% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for 345,000 shares. Davis Capital Partners Llc owns 300,000 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has 1.27% invested in the company for 116,124 shares. The Utah-based Wasatch Advisors Inc has invested 1.17% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.26 million shares.

Analysts await Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 7.88% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.65 per share. TCBI’s profit will be $76.47M for 8.57 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.33% EPS growth.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 8.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.