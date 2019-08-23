Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Decreased Owens & Minor (OMI) Stake; TEMPLE HOTELS COMMON SHARES (TMPHF) Shorts Down By 55.56%

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Owens & Minor Inc (OMI) stake by 32.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 135,564 shares as Owens & Minor Inc (OMI)’s stock declined 18.62%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 284,290 shares with $1.17M value, down from 419,854 last quarter. Owens & Minor Inc now has $291.50 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 312,057 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 85.31% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.31% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 27/03/2018 – Owens & Minor Names Shana Neal as SVP & Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens & Minor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMI); 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q EPS 13c; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme

TEMPLE HOTELS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TMPHF) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. TMPHF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 900 shares previously. It closed at $1.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 4,610 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 143,740 are owned by Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Gamco Et Al invested in 0.01% or 161,500 shares. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv holds 93,156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Llc owns 2,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). 61,503 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Hrt Financial Llc accumulated 0.01% or 14,210 shares. Moreover, Spark Invest Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 79,142 shares. Pnc Fincl invested in 5,532 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 107,100 shares. 9,102 are owned by Pinebridge L P. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 150,677 shares stake.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Owens & Minor’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Turns Positive; Owens & Minor Shares Jump On Upbeat Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MTCH, NEWR, SEDG and WW among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 708,188 shares to 3.41M valued at $251.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) stake by 585,417 shares and now owns 31.89M shares. Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was raised too.

Temple Hotels Inc., formerly known as Temple Real Estate Investment Trust, is a real estate investment firm specializing in direct and indirect acquisition of hotel properties and assets, investments in hotel real estate in primary and secondary markets, as well as refinancing of under-leveraged properties in markets across Canada and United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm targets a capitalization rate for hotel acquisitions between 9 percent and 12 percent. It currently has negative earnings.