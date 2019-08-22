Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lifted Its Position in International Business Machine (IBM) by $1.30 Million as Share Price Rose; Syntal Capital Partners Increased Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Price Rose

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 9,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 983,359 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.75 million, up from 974,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134.32. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.47 million shares to 26.71 million shares, valued at $1.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 3,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,566 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 2,127 shares. 3,079 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 362,866 shares. Centurylink Inv Co reported 17,927 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,985 shares. Van Strum & Towne stated it has 26,928 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. 3,990 were accumulated by Maple Cap Mngmt Inc. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs invested in 157,556 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Jones Lllp has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Coastline Tru invested in 7,168 shares or 0.15% of the stock. East Coast Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Accuvest Glob Advsrs has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 458,814 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 11,951 shares. Ashfield Partners Lc accumulated 0.27% or 17,371 shares.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $221.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

