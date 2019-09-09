Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Lowered Its Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Position by $6.22 Million; Stock Price Declined; Tang Capital Management Has Raised Its Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Stake

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 69.24% . The hedge fund held 349,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 247,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.62. About 529,452 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) has declined 79.98% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 12/04/2018 – PUMA SE: PUMA PUBLISHES PRELIM RESULTS FOR 1Q 2018, SLIGHTLY; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% of Puma Biotechnology; 12/04/2018 – PUMA 1Q REV UP 21%; 20/03/2018 – Puma Expects Currency Adjusted Consolidated Net Sales Growth Around 10% Per Year Until 2022; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: PUMA ANNOUNCED 2017 DIVIDEND ON FEB. 9 ALREADY; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology 1Q Loss $24.3M; 24/04/2018 – Looming U.S.-China Trade War Pushes Puma to Reconsider Relocating Production; 22/05/2018 – 2018 Handbag Luncheon Honors PUMA for Selena Gomez Lupus Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 20/03/2018 – PUMA – WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF BETWEEN 25% AND 35% OF CONSOLIDATED NET EARNINGS STARTING WITH DIVIDEND PAYOUT IN 2019 FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 80.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 3.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 735,894 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $587.34M market cap company. The stock increased 10.90% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $1.475. About 2.26 million shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 03/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy 1Q EPS 5c; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Resu; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 135,050 shares to 10.50 million shares, valued at $197.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 824,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Analysts await Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GTE’s profit will be $19.91 million for 7.38 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

